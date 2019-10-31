ZP to digitise records of all GPs in Belagavi

The Belagavi Zilla Panchayat will take up a comprehensive computerisation project to digitise records of all gram panchayats in the district.

This is expected to make it easy to access information contained in them and to avoid manipulation of records. A sum of ₹ 25,000 has been provided to each of the 506 gram panchayats. Tenders have been invited and the process of digitisation is expected to begin in a few weeks.

Documents related to a total of 14 subjects will be digitised. They will include minutes of the meetings of the gram panchayat, gram sabha meetings and resolutions, property registers, mutation records, details of civil and other public works taken up in the village, files of all employees of gram panchayats, various court judgments related to the gram panchayats, details of funds allocated and spent by the rural local body under various schemes, number and details of beneficiaries of government schemes, revenue and tax receipts and accounts of the panchayat.

All the data will be backed up in the zilla panchayat’s servers. Once the digitisation is complete, then records of all future activities will be entered in the electronic format.

“This is our attempt at making them paperless e- offices,” says ZP Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rajendra. “Most gram panchayats have no record rooms or trained staff to take care of such documents. We have received several complaints about gram panchayats losing the documents or paper files being lost or getting eaten by moths. We thought of digitisation to avoid such instances in future,” Dr. Rajendra said.

He also said that this was necessitated after some officers were found to have manipulated old records in some cases. “Disciplinary action has been initiated against such officers. But digitisation was the tool to prevent such irregularities in future. Moreover, it is easy to sift through digital records and reprint them whenever needed,” he said.

Zilla panchayat officials say some gram panchayat offices were inundated during the recent floods and almost all the records were lost.

“Though the idea of digitisation was in our minds, it got a boost during the floods. Around ₹1.25 crore will be spent on the project. The project is expected to be completed in three months,” a senior officer said.