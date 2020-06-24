ZP opposition leaderassaulted in Yadgir

A gang of men assaulted leader of opposition in the Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Marlingappa Karnal with weapons here on Wednesday sending shock waves in political circles and also Buddha Basava Nagar locality on Yadgir-Chittapur Road where the crime occurred.

Mr. Karnal suffered injuries on his left hand, shoulder and other parts of the body. He was immediately rushed to the district general hospital here and later shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi where his condition is stated to be stable.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told The Hindu that it is suspected that three men were involved in the attack on Mr. Karnal. They are said to have fled the scene after the assault. “We are conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident,” he added.

Mr. Karnal was elected on BJP ticket from Khanapur SH Constituency in Surpur taluk to the zilla panchayat and he became the leader of opposition in House where the Congress is in power.

When contacted, BJP MLA from Surpur Narasimha Naik (Rajugowda) replied over phone from Kalaburagi that he met Mr. Karnal at the private hospital there. “I spoke to the Superintendent of Police over phone urging him to carry out a thorough inquiry to bring the culprits to book,” he said.