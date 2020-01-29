ZP officials apprised of need for groundwater conservation

Geologists have underlined the importance of rejuvenation of groundwater table to overcome water scarcity.

N.G. Devaraja Reddy, a geologist and earth scientist, told the Chamarajanagar district officials on Wednesday that steps should be taken to create greater public awareness on both water conservation and groundwater rejuvenation. He was speaking after inspecting a groundwater table rejuvenation facility in Yediyuru village of Mangala Gram Panchayat in Chamarajanagar district.

The facility was created under Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee scheme and the officials were apprised of the importance of creating similar models and educate the public on the methods of groundwater charging and rejuvenation. The officials were instructed to ensure that efforts are made to rejuvenate the defunct borewells before sanctioning permission for drilling new wells.

The officials were cautioned of water stress in the days ahead to avert which recharging groundwater was imperative.

Workshop

Mr. Reddy also conducted a workshop for Chamarajanagar ZP officials, on the subject. He said though India was endowed with adequate water resources, there were places of severe water stress and depleting groundwater table due to paucity of rain and monsoon failure. Though there are thousands of water bodies, they are seasonal and tend to dry besides being polluted, making them unfit for consumption. Hence, the only option was tapping the groundwater table to tide over water stress, said Mr. Devaraj.

He said there was a misconception that good rains will help recharge the groundwater table in places where there are bountiful showers. But there is an acute water stress even in places that receive bountiful rains and attributed it to unscientific conservation and utilisation methods.