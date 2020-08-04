ZP chief pays surprise visit to govt. offices

Yadgir Zilla Panchayat president Basanagouda Patil Yadiyapur paid surprise visits to different government offices and inspected attendance registers and also the ones meant to record applications received from the general public on grievances and disposals on Monday.

He was shocked after employees in the Forest Department and Akshara Dasoha office and also the office of the Joint Director of Agriculture had not signed in the attendance registers.

Inward and outward registers had not been updated with acceptance and disposal of applications submitted by the general public for several months.

Mr. Yadiyapur warned the officials to update the inward and outward registers after promptly attending to the grievances of the public.

He also advised Joint Director of Agriculture Department R. Devika to store required fertilizers to meet the demands of farmers.