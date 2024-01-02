ADVERTISEMENT

ZP CEOs asked to visit taluk centres, GPs every month

January 02, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla panchayat CEOs should compulsorily visit taluk centres and gram panchayats once a week, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

Speaking in a video conference with ZP CEOs from across Karnataka on Monday, he said it is their responsibility to ensure that programmes of the government reach the grassroots. He warned that those defying the directions of the government will be served notices.

Pending probes

Speaking about pending inquiries, the Minister said that probes against 253 Panchayat Development Officers, 130 panchayat secretaries and 32 other officials of the department were on for more than one year and they needed to be speeded up.

The Minister said that there were 46,655 employees across the gram panchayat offices but only 63% were using e-attendance facility. He asked officials to ensure that all take to e-attendance and disciplinary action be initiated against those who do not fall in line. Mr. Kharge also reviewed progress of various building works undertaken by the department.

