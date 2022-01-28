ZP CEO visits Amrit Mahal Kaval

Hassan

Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer G. Prabhu on Friday visited Amrit Mahal Kaval land meant for grazing of Amrit Mahal breed of cattle at Emmedoddi in Kadur taluk with a purpose to make use of the land to set up a model goshala.

The district administration has plans to set up a goshala on 11 acres of land in the village, with all facilities Following the new legislation that restricts the slaughter of cattle, the State Government has instructed the districts to set up a goshala, where rescued cattle and those abandoned by farmers could be looked after.

Mr. Prabhu inspected the area and facilities available. For a model goshala, two borewells, a shed to stock fodder, agriculture ponds and other facilities were required. He directed the officers in charge of the centre to take up civil works..

Officers of Public Works Department, and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department were present on the occasion.