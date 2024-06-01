Zoo’s ‘Selfie with Nature’ campaign from today

Mysuru Zoo in association with Young Indians, Mysore chapter is launching the ‘Selfie with Nature Pledge’ campaign, encouraging individuals to connect with nature and make a personal commitment to protect the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day. The theme of the Environment Day celebration is “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” with the slogan, “Our Land. Our Future.”

The ‘Selfie with Nature’ campaign aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage proactive steps towards sustainability during the campaign from June 2 to 7.

To participate in the ‘Selfie with Nature Pledge’ campaign, interested participants can click on the link https://mysorezoo.digifiles.in/pledge and receive a personalised certificate. “Celebrate World Environment Day by taking a step towards a greener future and share your commitment on social media using #SelfieWithNaturePledge. Together, we can create a positive change and commit ourselves,” a press release from the zoo said here.

