Zoo to receive visitors from tomorrow

After remaining shut for nearly five months due to COVID-19, Pilikula Biological Park will re-open for tourists on Sunday, according to zoo director H.J. Bhandary.

The zoo will have visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except on Mondays when it will be shut for maintenance, he said in a release on Friday.

Visitors will have to compulsorily follow COVID-19 precautionary measures such as wearing masks and using sanitisers at the entrance of the zoo. Visitor will have to undergo thermal scanning and they should follow social distancing while inside the zoo.

The zoo is now installing 76 CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of visitors.

Tickets have to be purchased at the office near the entrance. Vehicle parking will be allowed in front of the zoo entrance and also near the office selling tickets, he added.