Zoo summer camp to begin today

April 14, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru zoo is conducting its summer camp this month.

Summer Camp 2024 (Batch-1) will be inaugurated on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Zoo Amphitheatre.

Summer camp is conducted in two batches with 60 students each in each batch.

The camp for the first batch will be conducted from April 15 to April 25 followed by the 2nd batch from May 6 to 15.

Participants will get exposure to basics of wildlife conservation and can learn about Biodiversity, Animal behavior and sustainability. The camp consists of both theory and practical classes, covering various aspects of current challenges in the field of conservation, a press release said.

Zoo officials and other subject specialists will interact with the participants.