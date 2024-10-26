Zoo may soon audit structural stability of defunct aquarium project

The defunct aquarium project, which has not seen the light of the day even after completing 10 years of its concept, may soon get some traction as the management of Mysuru zoo, which has taken over the asset from the Mysuru City Corporation, is planning to conduct an audit of the structural stability of the building.

The long-delayed and much-awaited project has the potential to become another tourist attraction in Mysuru if the project, which is adjacent to the Mysuru zoo and the Karanji Lake Nature Park – the city’s two major tourist attractions, is completed in accordance with its actual plan.

The stability of the existing structure, the load bearing capacity and other engineering factors that need to be examined to check whether the building, which was constructed more than a decade ago, was viable for expansions as envisioned for taking the project to its logical end.

Sources in the zoo said the zoo management was in the process of conducting the audit from the experts like structural engineers before it took up the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for submission to the State government so its fate can be decided at the earliest.

The government did not approve the project since there was a lone applicant when the zoo wanted to restart the project and invited a tender.

With the onus on the zoo to get the necessary clearances before it reinitiates the project, the zoo management may now initiate the process since retaining the plan, additional infrastructure becomes essential for planned expansion, the sources add.

There is an opinion to keep the existing infrastructure and expand it further to develop the place into a mega aquarium that can be another attraction for the visitors.

On three occasions, when the zoo wanted to hire the consultants for preparing the DPR, there was no response. Last year, the zoo unsuccessfully tried to rope in agencies for the purpose.

The incomplete building of the aquarium is languishing with several failed attempts to resuscitate it and develop it into Mysuru’s another tourist attraction like the Mysuru zoo and the Karanji Lake Nature Park.

The project was originally planned and executed by the Mysuru City Corporation a decade ago but was later handed over to the zoo, unable to complete it for various reasons, primarily funds scarcity with the escalation of the project cost.

After the zoo got the project from the MCC six years ago, the zoo management made efforts to kickstart it but there was a tepid response from the consultants/agencies when the tenders were invited to prepare the detailed project report (DPR).

The idea was to develop the project on a PPP model into a state-of-the-art aquarium, linking it with the existing zoo and Karanji Lake Nature Park (KLNP), and collectively developing them into a hub with added tourist facilities. The aquarium located between the zoo and the KLNP, and has become a sort of an eyesore with the project not moved an inch.