Zoo keeping
The Tiger and Lion Safari at Thyavarekoppa near Shivamogga is conducting a three-day training camp on zoo-keeping.
The programme “Be a Zoo Keeper” trains interested candidates in zookeeping. The programme that begins on April 28 has been restricted to five people. For more details about the programme contact executive director of the safari over phone 80733-22471.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.