Karnataka

Zoo, Karanji Lake closure extended till March 31

The closure of Mysuru zoo and the Karanji Lake Nature Park from March 14 as a precaution to check the spread of COVID-19, has been extended until March 31. This step had been taken in the interest of public health safety and the management of the two tourist destinations have urged the public to cooperate.

Mar 21, 2020

