Zoo agenda: Gorilla next

After two back-to-back international animal exchange deals in the year hit by COVID-19, the days may not be too far when the Mysuru zoo will be displaying gorillas.
Indian zoos do not have gorillas, and Mysuru zoo was the only one that once housed a gorilla. That western lowland gorilla — Polo — died a few years ago.
Last year, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) member-secretary B.P. Ravi had urged the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) Gorilla European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) coordinator, Neil Bemment, who was in Mysuru in connection with a workshop for Indian zoo veterinarians, to spare a gorilla pair for Mysuru zoo.
Polo was gifted to Mysuru zoo by the Dublin zoo in 1995. It passed away in 2014, after having lived without a companion for 18 years though the zoo tried to bring him a mate under animal-exchange programmes from abroad.
The zoo management had in the past corresponded with the Gorilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation coordinating gorilla programmes and exchanges with zoos across the globe, for acquiring a Gorilla pair. So far, the efforts have not been successful. Going by the zoo’s reputation internationally and the recent exchanges that were described critical ones, the zoo may strike a “positive deal” this time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath