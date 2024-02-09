ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato to set up its largest warehouse in Bengaluru city

February 09, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Zomato will have its largest warehousing space in the country at Sumadhura Logistics Park on Hoskote-Chintamani Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru. City-based Sumadhura Group has leased three lakh sq.ft built-to-suit warehousing space to Zomato, the logistics infrastructure firm said on Thursday.

Sumadhura Group made an initial investment of ₹600 crore in the first phase of Sumadhura Logistics Park, a 100-acre infrastructure offering 2.5 million sq.ft of commercial warehouse space. The company would increase the total warehouse space at Sumadhura Logistics Park to six million sq.ft in the next phase, it said in a statement.

‘’This is a strategic move for our group, driven by the increasing demand for warehousing solutions in Bengaluru, particularly in East Bengaluru and surrounding areas,” said Madhusudhan G., CMD, Sumadhura Group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US