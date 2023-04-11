Zipline facility inaugurated at Raja Seat in Madikeri

April 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

A zipline facility was inaugurated at Raja Seat gardens in Madikeri, one of the favourite destinations of tourists visiting Kodagu.

The addition of an adventure sports facility like a zipline is expected to add to the attraction of Raja Seat.

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B.C. Sateesha and Additional Superintendent of Kodagu District Police K.S. Sundar Raj inaugurated the zipline on Tuesday by taking a ride in the adventure sports facility. The zipline ride through which participants can slide with a harness extends up to 310 metres.

Mr. Sateesha urged the authorities to pay adequate attention to safety aspects and obtain a certificate from General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure. He directed the Horticulture Department officials to ensure that full compliance of the guidelines issued by the Academy for practice of adventure sports.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department H.R. Nayak said the zipline facility will be operated in partnership with a private player from Bengaluru, which will manage the facility for the next five years. Each ride costs ₹300. Senior Horticulture Department officials and Nirmithi Kendra engineers were present on the occasion.