GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zika virus infection suspected in death of person in Shivamogga

The resident of Shivamogga had been under treatment in a private hospital after being found to have been infected by the Zika virus on June 21

Published - July 06, 2024 12:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of civic workers fumigating to contain the Zika virus.

A file photo of civic workers fumigating to contain the Zika virus. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

A 74-year-old person died in Shivamogga on July 5 in what is suspected to be a case of infection of Zika virus. However, officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka are of the opinion that the death could be due to other health issues.

The resident of Shivamogga was found to have been infected by the Zika virus on June 21. He had been under treatment in a private hospital in the city.

District Health Officer Dr. Nataraj told The Hindu, “The patient died on July 5. At the moment, we cannot say that he died due to the Zika virus. He had a breathing problem and other old-age-related health issues. Normally, the Zika virus does not cause death. It is serious when the virus infection is found among pregnant women, as the virus can be dangerous to the fetus,” he said.

One more suspected case of Zika virus infection has been reported in the district. The DHO said that samples had been sent to the NIV unit in Bengaluru. “The infection is yet to be confirmed,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.