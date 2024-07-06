Zika virus infection suspected in death of person in Shivamogga

A 74-year-old person died in Shivamogga on July 5 in what is suspected to be a case of infection of Zika virus. However, officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka are of the opinion that the death could be due to other health issues.

The resident of Shivamogga was found to have been infected by the Zika virus on June 21. He had been under treatment in a private hospital in the city.

District Health Officer Dr. Nataraj told The Hindu, “The patient died on July 5. At the moment, we cannot say that he died due to the Zika virus. He had a breathing problem and other old-age-related health issues. Normally, the Zika virus does not cause death. It is serious when the virus infection is found among pregnant women, as the virus can be dangerous to the fetus,” he said.

One more suspected case of Zika virus infection has been reported in the district. The DHO said that samples had been sent to the NIV unit in Bengaluru. “The infection is yet to be confirmed,” he said.