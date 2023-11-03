Zika: 888 houses in five villages of containment zone in Chickballapur under surveillance

November 03, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Health Department, which is closely monitoring the situation in Chickballapur after a mosquito pool in Thalakayalbetta village of the district was found to be positive for Zika, has sent serum samples of 30 pregnant women from five villages in the containment zone to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), here, for for testing.

As many as 888 houses with a population of 4,282 in the containment zone are under intense surveillance, officials said.

Mosquito samples collected from Thalakayalbetta village in the jurisdiction of Dibburahalli Primary Health Centre (PHC) during routine surveillance were found to be carrying the Zika virus.

Report to Centre

On Friday, the department submitted a detailed report on the surveillance measures undertaken to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) under the Union Health Ministry.

In the report addressed to Kalpana Baruah, Senior Consultant and former Additional Director and Scientist ‘V’ at NCVBDC, the State Joint Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said that intensified vector control measures were being initiated in the containment zone.

Apart from the 30 serum samples of pregnant women, four samples of those who reported with fever had also been sent for tests. The four include a nine-year-old boy, who has also recovered.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said reports were expected in a week. “The potential Aedes breeding sites have been noticed in cement tanks and barrels in the containment zone,” he said.

“Aedes larval survey, source reduction activity, and fever surveillance are being conducted in the containment zone on a daily basis. An additional nine teams from neighbouring PHCs are being deployed for surveillance,” he said.

IEC activities

“While indoor space spraying with Pyrethrum (2%) is being done in the affected village, information, education and communication (IEC) sessions are being conducted in the five villages of the containment zone. The situation is being closely monitored by the State programme division and necessary technical support is provided to the district,” the Commissioner added.

Chickballapur District Health Officer S.S. Mahesh said awareness activities had been taken up in the zone.

“The situation is under control and there is no need to panic. All the four persons who had reported fever have recovered and are doing fine. Although the 30 pregnant women in the area are doing fine, we have sent their serum samples for tests to rule out any infection,” he added.

