HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zero Shadow Day observed in Mysuru

August 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

After Bengaluru, it was Mysuru’s turn to observe Zero Shadow Day which happened on Sunday.

“At 12.27 p.m. on Sunday, no shadow was observed as the sun aligned directly overhead. This resulted in no shadows on the ground,” said Santosh Kumar, secretary, Mysore Science Foundation.

The Foundation had invited students and interested persons to observe zero shadow at the session conducted by it at the Gnanodaya PU College in Saraswathipuram. “The schoolchildren, teachers and others made a circle holding their hands to watch the rare celestial phenomenon when there were no shadows on the ground. Using certain objects, demonstrations were done to show no shadows at that particular time,” he said

Zero Shadow Day was observed in Mysuru on April 22, between 12 noon and 12.30 p.m. Zero Shadow Day was observed in Bengaluru on August 18.

Resource persons, including professors, explained to the students about the phenomenon and other interesting facts about the day.

Mr. Kumar said there is a mobile application that has given complete details on the days when there will be no shadows in the cities and the time at which there will be zero shadows.

Related Topics

science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.