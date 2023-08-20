Zero Shadow Day observed in Mysuru

August 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MYSURU

After Bengaluru, it was Mysuru’s turn to observe Zero Shadow Day which happened on Sunday.

“At 12.27 p.m. on Sunday, no shadow was observed as the sun aligned directly overhead. This resulted in no shadows on the ground,” said Santosh Kumar, secretary, Mysore Science Foundation.

The Foundation had invited students and interested persons to observe zero shadow at the session conducted by it at the Gnanodaya PU College in Saraswathipuram. “The schoolchildren, teachers and others made a circle holding their hands to watch the rare celestial phenomenon when there were no shadows on the ground. Using certain objects, demonstrations were done to show no shadows at that particular time,” he said

Zero Shadow Day was observed in Mysuru on April 22, between 12 noon and 12.30 p.m. Zero Shadow Day was observed in Bengaluru on August 18.

Resource persons, including professors, explained to the students about the phenomenon and other interesting facts about the day.

Mr. Kumar said there is a mobile application that has given complete details on the days when there will be no shadows in the cities and the time at which there will be zero shadows.