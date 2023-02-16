‘Zero admissions’ force closure of 19 schools in Mysuru district

February 16, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

A campaign will be launched in March this year to save 21 government lower primary schools in Mysuru district that have registered ‘zero admissions’ post-pandemic. The schools are now temporarily closed.

The task before the officials at the Department of Public Instruction in Mysuru is to restart the schools, even if they get at least five students, and thereby ensure their continuity. The campaign will go on till June-July, with the teachers and the staff told to make efforts for getting admissions to those schools spreading awareness in the villages and nearby habitations.

Out of 21 schools that reported ‘zero’ admissions, two schools managed to get some admissions and are now functioning but 19, including seven Urdu schools, were still awaiting admissions. “We want at least 10 schools this year to get the admissions and become operational in the academic year of 2023-24. This is our mission and we are hopeful of getting admissions with teachers of the respective schools given the tasks,” said Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ramachandra Raje Urs.

The schools became defunct post-COVID-19 after the children’s parents moved out in search of jobs, workers shifting to different locations and children admitted to private schools for various reasons. The zero admission was the result of the pandemic, otherwise the schools had students, he maintained.

In the absence of the students, the teachers from those schools have been deployed on deputation in other schools but the posts have not been withdrawn, the DDPI said.

As a ray of hope, the government lower primary school at Bendagalli got 18 admissions while GPS Haleyur got 10 students. This revoked their temporary closure status and are now functioning.

“Though we are hopeful of getting admissions, if the schools do not get admissions even after the fourth year, the teachers from those schools will be transferred to other schools, discontinuing their deputation. Suppose, if the schools get enquiries for admissions after fifth or sixth year since the zero admissions, such schools can be reopened if there are no government schools in a vicinity of 1 km,” explained Mr. Urs.

The DDPI said the foremost task before us is to restore the status of 19 schools by bringing children. Handbills are being printed about the schools and they shall be distributed so that the word is spread that the schools would be recommenced if admissions are done.

“Until they get admissions, the school buildings will be handed over to the respective gram panchayats for maintenance in case of no admissions this year. If admissions are confirmed, the buildings will be retained,” he said.

The government lower primary schools at Mulluru and Kadakolahundi villages have reported zero admissions in 2022-23. Among the schools that are temporarily closed, one of them is the school for girls which is located at Vontikoppal in Mysuru city. So, a government school in the city limits is also facing the threat of a lengthy closure.