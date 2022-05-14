ZEE opens technology, innovation centre in Bengaluru

Onboards over 700 tech experts to build metaverse network

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), a media & entertainment company, has opened a Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

The new unit will build the metaverse network for the company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms.

The company said it has onboarded over 700 tech experts to build cutting-edge products.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the 80,000 sq. ft tech and innovation centre in Bengaluru on Friday.