Zameer’s comment on Kumaraswamy wrong, says KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar

Terming Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s comments on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as “wrong”, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said he would advise the former to mend his ways.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Mr. Khan’s use of the word ‘kalia’ to refer to Mr. Kumaraswamy is wrong. We will mend his ways. We cannot talk publicly about taking any action.” He was replying to a question if the party would take action based on the letter of KPCC vice-president A.R.M. Hussain seeking action against Mr. Khan.

“The exchange of statements between them is their internal issue. But Mr. Khan must not have used the word ‘kalia’ and spoken about his wealth... As the president of the KPCC, I deem it wrong. We have communicated this to him internally and he has already apologised,” he said.