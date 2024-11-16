 />
Zameer’s comment on Kumaraswamy wrong, says KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar

Published - November 16, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Terming Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s comments on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as “wrong”, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said he would advise the former to mend his ways.

Zameer Ahmed Khan: Man in the midst of many controversies

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Mr. Khan’s use of the word ‘kalia’ to refer to Mr. Kumaraswamy is wrong. We will mend his ways. We cannot talk publicly about taking any action.” He was replying to a question if the party would take action based on the letter of KPCC vice-president A.R.M. Hussain seeking action against Mr. Khan.

“The exchange of statements between them is their internal issue. But Mr. Khan must not have used the word ‘kalia’ and spoken about his wealth... As the president of the KPCC, I deem it wrong. We have communicated this to him internally and he has already apologised,” he said.

Karnataka / state politics

