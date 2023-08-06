ADVERTISEMENT

Zameer visits Mumbai to examine slum rehabilitation model

August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Jameer Ahmed Khan on Sunday visited the residential complex constructed by the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority under public-private-partnership model. 

He paid a visit to the residential complex constructed in Teachers Colony of Saibaba Nagar in Andheri East, Mumbai, and collected information about various aspects. 

On behalf of the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority, a slum-dwellers cooperative society has been established and a residential complex is being constructed through an agreement with the contractor. Out of the total area, 50% of the land has been given to the leasing company. Once the beneficiaries need a bank loan arrangement under the scheme, the contractor organisation contacts the bank head and arranges for it. Apart from this, till the construction of the housing complex in the slum area, the organisation will take the responsibility of shifting those slum-dwellers elsewhere by taking care of their house rental requirements.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister instructed the Karnataka authorities concerned to conduct a study on whether a similar model can be implemented in the Slum Development Board, and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation projects in Karnataka. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US