Zameer visits Mumbai to examine slum rehabilitation model

August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Jameer Ahmed Khan on Sunday visited the residential complex constructed by the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority under public-private-partnership model. 

He paid a visit to the residential complex constructed in Teachers Colony of Saibaba Nagar in Andheri East, Mumbai, and collected information about various aspects. 

On behalf of the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority, a slum-dwellers cooperative society has been established and a residential complex is being constructed through an agreement with the contractor. Out of the total area, 50% of the land has been given to the leasing company. Once the beneficiaries need a bank loan arrangement under the scheme, the contractor organisation contacts the bank head and arranges for it. Apart from this, till the construction of the housing complex in the slum area, the organisation will take the responsibility of shifting those slum-dwellers elsewhere by taking care of their house rental requirements.  

The Minister instructed the Karnataka authorities concerned to conduct a study on whether a similar model can be implemented in the Slum Development Board, and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation projects in Karnataka. 

