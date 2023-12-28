GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zameer sets one-month deadline for submitting report on encroachment of Wakf properties

December 28, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has set a deadline of one month for the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on encroachment of wakf properties in every district and taluk.

Chairing a meeting of Wakf officials at the office of the Directorate of Minorities Welfare here on Thursday, he said they must furnish a comprehensive report on the encroachment of wakf properties in their respective districts, encroachment of the government and private wakf properties and the total number of cases pending in the courts.

The Minister cautioned the officials that their work regarding preparing the report would be monitored by the government. “A separate survey of encroachments would also be done through private agencies. The officials concerned would face disciplinary action like suspension if their report does not match that of the private agencies,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.