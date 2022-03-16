Zameer meets Ibrahim

Congress leader and Chamarajpet legislator B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday met C.M. Ibrahim, who has resigned from the membership of the party and from the post of an MLC.

Sources said that the meeting was a courtesy call to convince Mr. Ibrahim against quitting the Congress besides discussing several current issues. Mr. Ibrahim is speculated to rejoin the Janata Dal (Secular), and his meeting with JD(S) leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Deve Gowda has added to the speculation. JD(S) is learnt to have offered Mr. Ibrahim the post of campaign committee chairman ahead of the elections to the Legislative Assembly in 2023.