Zameer hospitalised

Congress leader and former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

Sources said he was admitted to a private hospital in the central business district on Saturday and a procedure was conducted. Sources said he was responding to treatment and would be discharged on Monday.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 6:48:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/zameer-hospitalised/article29753060.ece

