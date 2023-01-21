Zameer terms meeting with KCR a courtesy call; KPCC chief declines to comment on row

January 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday declined to comment on allegations that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has offered ₹500 crore to “a prominent Congress leader” in Karnataka to work against the party’s interests in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, speaking in Mysuru, Congress MLA representing Chamarajpet in Bengaluru and former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan confirmed his meeting with Mr. Rao, but denied that politics was discussed during the meeting or any money offered.

When his reaction was sought on the meeting, Mr. Shivakumar said in Bengaluru, “I am not aware of any money paid by Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s chief and Chief Minister Mr. Rao. You better ask those who paid money and received it. The Congress leader might have met him (Mr. Rao) for personal reasons and I cannot question that.”

‘Indirect help to BJP’

A couple of days ago, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BRS chief was indirectly helping the BJP to win the Assembly elections in the State by offering a huge amount of money to a Congress leader, whom he did not name.

Mr. Khan, who was in Mysuru on Friday for a private programme, said he was taken to meet the Chief Minister of Telangana as a courtesy call during his recent visit to Hyderabad by his long-time friend and the MLA for Tandur Assembly constituency Rohith Reddy.

“But, politics was not discussed during the meeting. He belongs to a different party and I belong to a different party,” he said before denying allegations that he had been offered money by the Telangana Chief Minister to work against the Congress.

“If I meet him (Mr. Rao), how can you say that I was offered money? So many people meet him. But the media has chosen to publicise my meeting with him,” he said, before adding that he would have replied to the allegations if the Telangana Congress chief had named him.