Zameer asks madrasas to teach Kannada, English, science, and maths

August 28, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday directed madrasas to teach English, science and mathematics while compulsorily teaching Kannada to their students.

He directed the officials to start teaching these subjects to about 5,000 students in 100 madrasas on a pilot basis, and prepare a detailed plan to extend the same to all madrasas from next year. There are 1,265 madrasas registered with the Wakf Board in the State.

His direction to officials came during the review meeting of the Department of Minorities Welfare at the Directorate of Minorities Welfare here. He also directed officials to increase the incentive of ₹20 lakh to minority students who study abroad under the scheme of the Directorate of Minorities to ₹30 lakh and also increase incentive given to the minority students who secure admission in institutions such as IIT, NIT from the current ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh.

