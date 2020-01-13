Zameer Ahmed Khan, supporters detained

Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and his supporters, who had come to Ballari for staging a dharna outside the residence of Ballari MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy, were detained by the police on Monday morning. They were taken into custody on the outskirts of the city when they attempted to march towards Mr. Reddy’s residence. They were then taken to Kuditini police station.

Mr. Khan had announced that he would stage a demonstration in front of Mr. Reddy’s residence to register his protest against the latter’s “objectionable remarks targeting the Muslim community” in a recent public rally supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Heavy police security was given to Mr. Reddy’s residence.

Speaking to media representatives before his detention, Mr. Khan said that he had come to Ballari along with his supporters to stage a peaceful demonstration. “My protest against Mr. Reddy’s remarks would be peaceful. Mr. Reddy had said that if the Hindus wielded swords and come out to hunt, the Muslims would be nowhere. Now, I am here in Ballari. Where is your sword?” he said.