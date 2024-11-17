Zameer Ahmed Khan summoned to appear before Lokayukta police in DA case

Minister for Housing and Waqf B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has been summoned by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police to appear before them in a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him. He has been asked to appear for questioning on December 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khan has been in the eye of the storm over his recent comments against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy during the campaign for Channapattana byelection and over waqf land issue.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided premises linked to Mr. Khan in August 2021 in connection with their probe into I Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam. The IMA had paid Mr. Khan money in a property transaction, it was alleged.

While the ED did not chargesheet Mr. Khan in the case, it submitted a report over his alleged DA to the then Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which registered an FIR against Mr. Khan. However, the ACB was abolished in September 2022 and all cases pending with the ACB, including the DA case against Mr. Khan, were transferred to the Lokayukta police. The probe into this case has been revived now and summons issued to Mr. Khan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.