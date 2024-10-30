Zameer Ahmed Khan criticises Prahlad Joshi

Reacting strongly to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s demand that he should be thrown out of the State Cabinet, Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan has said Mr. Joshi knew nothing else other than to speak about the ‘Hindu-Muslim’ issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Zameer Ahmed said that it was not possible to thrown him out of the Cabinet as he had not indulged in any act of spreading communal hatred. “I am Indian, 24 karat gold,” he said. He said that all those who resided in India were Indians and Mr. Pralhad Joshi should not engage in casteism in politics. “If he wants to do casteism, let him do it at his home,” he said.

Mr. Zameer Ahmed said that no one could snatch away the lands of the farmers, who provided food to the country. “For everything there is law and no one can snatch away another’s property. As bypolls are on the anvil in the State, and Maharashtra is having Assembly elections, they (BJP) has brought the issue to the fore and doing politics,” he said.

To a query, he clarified that ‘Waqf Adalat’ was being held to save the Wakf properties and the board had not received even an inch of land from the government.

The Minister said that while Waqf Board had 23,000 acres of land at present, 84,000 acres had been encroached upon. “Of the 38,000 acres of the Muzrai Department, 700 have been encroached upon. I will also join hands to clear the encroachment,” he said.

On the Vijayapura agitation, he said that the farmers were being misled and instigated by the BJP to resort to agitation. “I assure you that none of the farmers will face any problem. Already district-in-charge Minister for Vijayapura M.B. Patil had asked the Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura to provide all the documents to the fact-finding committee of BJP,” he said.

