Zameer Ahmed Khan confident of party winning byelections in three seats

The Minister says that the atmosphere in Channapatna is in favour of the Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar

Updated - November 03, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Asserting that there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress, Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has exuded the confidence of the party winning the upcoming byelections to the three Assembly constituencies, Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna, in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, he said that the atmosphere in Channapatna is in favour of the Congress.

The people of Channapatna have decided to defeat NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy and the Congress candidate [the former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar] will win the seat with a margin of 25,000 to 30,000 votes, he said.

“Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy took oath as Union Minister without consent of his voters and now, people are expecting change in Channapatna,” he said.

“And, the people of the constituency are aware of the development works taken up by Mr. Yogeshwar. So, there is no doubt that the Congress will win the Channapatna seat by a big margin,” the Minister said.

Replying to a question, he said that there is no disenchantment among party workers in Shiggaon constituency over the selection of a candidate for the by-elections.

Congress rebel candidate and former MLA Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri has withdrawn his nomination papers and he is working for the victory of the Congress candidate, the Minister said.

Published - November 03, 2024 09:19 pm IST

