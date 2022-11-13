Z+ security sought for Priyank Kharge

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking serious note of the “death threat” to Chittapur MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge by a local BJP leader, different community leaders have come together to demand Z+ security to him.

Addressing a joint press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Sanjay Makal, Rajagopal Reddy, Mahantesh Kaulagi, Rajesh Guttedar, Lal Ahmad, Mallappa Inganakal, Mallikarjun Pujari, Ravi Chauhan and Lingaraj Tarfile, different community leaders associated with the Congress, warned that they will launch an agitation if the government fails to the provide security cover.

“Mr. Priyank Kharge has been a nightmare to BJP government in Karnataka as he has been exposing the government’s scams and corruption one after the other. He has played a key role in unearthing the key factors in bitcoin scam, PSI recruitment scam and the 40% commission scam. BJP is trying to silence him by force. Its leader Manikant Rathod’s open threat to kill Mr. Priyank Kharge is a part of the BJP’s plans to silence him,” Mr. Makal said.

Mr. Kaulagi termed Mr. Rathod a history-sheeter, as the district administration banished him from the district recently.

“However, he [Mr. Rathod] managed to get a stay order and remained in the district to continue his criminal activities. In a press conference, he openly threatened to kill Mr. Priyank Kharge. The district administration should ensure that he is banished from the district immediately and provide Z+ security cover to Mr. Priyank Kharge. Otherwise, we will have to gherao Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is scheduled to arrive in Kalaburagi on Monday,” he said.