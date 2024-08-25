Yuvotsava on Aug. 27 to mobilise voices of the youth for sustainable development

A day-long Yuvotsava will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in Manasagangothri in Mysuru on August 27 to mobilise the voices of the youth for sustainable development and participatory governance.

Organised by Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) and Hanns Seidel Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Studies in Social Work, University of Mysore, and GSS projects, Yuvotsava seeks to bring together the youth of Mysuru to engage in a series of activities and discussions designed to amplify their voices on community issues, promote participatory governance and inspire sustainable development.

A statement from Executive Director of GRAAM Basavaraju R. said GRAAM in partnership with Hanns Seidel Foundation has been running a fellowship programme in Mysuru aimed at empowering the youth to be active participants in governance.

The International Youth Day (IYD) observed annually on August 12 is a global initiative to recognize the vital role of young people in driving positive change and fostering sustainable development. This year’s theme is “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development” underscores the importance of digital innovation in empowering youth to contribute to their communities and participate in governance, the statement said before adding that the August 27 Yuvotsava will be part of the Youth for Governance fellowship.

Street play

The Yuvotsava will feature a street play competition at Vijnana Bhavan focussing on themes that bring awareness to issues related to social justice, education, economic empowerment, climate change management, and youth participation in democracy.

A panel discussion on ‘Youth engagement for sustainable Mysuru’ will examine the key role of youth in shaping the future of the city. Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan will be among the youth leaders to participate in the programme, the statement said.

During the poster presentation competition as part of the event, participants will make presentations on topics like digital literacy and education, youth innovation and technology, digital equity and inclusion, cyber security, and digital security, besides Digital Art and Creativity.

A quiz competition scheduled to be held during the Yuvotsava will cover “Indian Governance and Democracy”. Also, a reels competition will be held to facilitate youth to express their voices on civic issues through reels on themes like civic responsibility, youth engagement in governance, digital entrepreneurship etc.