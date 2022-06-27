Yuvaraja college’s YUREKA festival gets off to a start

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar on Monday said the ‘YUREKA’, the inter-collegiate festival of Yuvaraja’s College Mysore (YCM), a constituent college of University of Mysore, has grown in leaps and bounds over the years and the credit should entirely go to the young creative minds of Yuvaraja’s College who have passionately tried their best in organising the festival at such a grand scale.

“The logo of the festival was launched on June 17 and the event was witnessed by the students of Yuvaraja’s College. I wish and hope that this year’s YUREKA will be a grand success,” he said, after inaugurating the festival.

“YUREKA 2k22” is organised from June 28 to 30. Undergraduate and postgraduate students can participate.

In his speech, Mr. Kumar said the journey of YUREKA began in 2013. Usually science exhibitions are held to propagate scientific knowledge under it. But, in the later months, a few enthusiastic students came up with a unique idea of celebrating science through competitions, thereby inculcating the competitive spirit among students as well as helping them to gain knowledge, he added.

The YUREKA fest is entirely planned and executed by the students. Since 2014, a cultural programme is also being organised.

The VC said the Yuvaraja’s College has matured into one of the finest educational institutions dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and excellence in the field of higher education. In the year 2028, Yuvaraja’s College will be celebrating its 100th year of existence and services to the nation, Mr. Kumar said.

The highlights of this year’s festival are a marathon on June 28 at 6.30 a.m. on the theme “health is wealth”; various scientific, technical and analytical events are held on June 29 and 30 for the young scientific minds to ignite curiosity and to set free their potential; a cultural programme will be held on June 29 at the Open Air Theatre at 6.30 p.m., a release said.

College principal B.N. Yashoda presided.