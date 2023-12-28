Yuvaraja college graduation day held

December 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

In all, 862 students received their graduate and post-graduate degree certificates on completion of their courses during the 9th graduation day of Yuvaraja college in Mysuru on Thursday.

This included 581 students who completed their BSc, 54 students completed their BCA degree and 23 students completed BBA. In addition, 204 students qualified to receive their PG certificates on the occasion.

Prof. M.R.N. Murthy of Department of Molecular Biophysics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, delivered the graduation day address. Delving at the challenges of higher education Prof. Murthy said every field of study was witnessing an exponential growth of new information and knowledge and this necessitates continuous education of teachers as well.

Unless the universities make efforts to reform and adapt to the demands of this expanding knowledge, students will be left behind in the academic world and may not be able to cope with the challenges of the emerging world order, Prof. Murthy cautioned.

Prof. Murthy also exhorted the students to believe in their innate capabilities and pointed out that given the cultural ecosystem which values humility, students tend to underestimate themselves and hesitate to take challenging tasks.

He said a large percentage of school children in the country come from economically weaker sections and do not have access to modern gadgets and this could curtail the development of their skills and hinder their personality growth. Besides, a lack of proficiency in English is also equated with a lack of ability to perform academically and these two factors hinder the students progress and their belief in themselves.

Referring to the condition of the primary and secondary schools in the rural areas, he said their degradation due to lack of basic amenities like drinking water, could have a cascading negative impact and result in drop outs. ‘’If we cannot attract students from rural areas to higher education, more than half of the brightest children will be deprived of higher education and be lost for universities and colleges’’, he added

Prof. Murthy said schools should provide a favourable environment for the intellectual development of students and encourage them to think and act independently. Physical comforts provided by expensive private schools play only a minor role in academic excellence, he added.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Mysore N.K. Lokanath, college principal Devaraje Gowda, and others were present.