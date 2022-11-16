Yuva TiECON 2022 for promoting entrepreneurship in North Karnataka

November 16, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The sole objective of organising the conference is to create awareness on entrepreneurship, particularly with reference to North Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

President of TiE-Hubballi Shravani Pawar and other office-bearers briefing presspersons about “Yuva TiECON-2022” in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The Hubballi Chapter of Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) will organise a one-day conference with the sole objective of creating awareness on entrepreneurship, particularly with reference to North Karnataka, in Dharwad on November 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, president of TiE Hubballi Chapter Shravani Pawar said that the one-day event, Yuva TiECON-2022, will have eminent speakers and it is aimed at empowering youth. The event will be hosted at Sannidhi Kalakshetra of JSS College in Dharwad.

The main objectives of the event are to inspire young entrepreneurs and to showcase the youth as future of tomorrow. The conference will focus on impacting entrepreneurial ecosystem and on the bundle of opportunities at the national and global levels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“TiE, with its presence in over 22 countries and 13,000 members, focuses on fostering entrepreneurship to educate, inspire, mentor and fund start-up entrepreneurs. Through the conference, we want to inspire the leaders of tomorrow and foster entrepreneurship among the students and young professionals, especially in the North Karnataka region,” Ms. Sharavani said.

She said that to encourage the youth with new ideas, they will be provided a platform to pitch their innovative ideas during the “Boot Camp and Pitch Fest”. This apart, there will be a North Karnataka Got Talent event to help youngsters (aged less than 21) to showcase their talent and also, a food festival for those having culinary interests.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Convenor of Yuva TiECON-2022 Rajat Divate said that Samish Dalal, Suresh Kulkarni, Prasad Patil and Gautami Raikerare are among the keynote speakers for the event.

Treasurer of TiE Hubballi Prashant Hebsur, members of the governing body Nagaraj Kotagi, Mutturaj Badiger, Dyanesh Natu, Taramati Pol, Chetan Kulkarni, Shilpa Shetty, Pratibha Prakash and Amit Haverishettar were present.

For details, visit https://yuvatiecon.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US