Yuva Sambrama to begin on September 15

Yuva Sambrama, to showcase the talent of college students as part of Dasara celebrations, will be held from September 15, according to a release. The eight-day event will feature dance, skits, mono-acting, and music sessions to be presented by troupes from various colleges.

There will also be messages on environment conservation in the wake of man-made disasters, women’s empowerment and gender equality, unity and integrity of the country, freedom movement, Kannada and culture, folk art and culture, etc.

A release said colleges intending to send their respective troupe should submit a theme-based proposal to the organising committee before September 5 and each team can comprise 25 to 50 members.

The participating teams will be provided with accommodation and food for the duration of their stay in the city besides transportation.

The organisers said the response to the Yuva Sambrahma in 2018 had exceeded all expectations and a similar effort should be made to encourage students to participate in the activities.

In the preliminary meeting held to discuss the preparations, the principals of various colleges said that priority should be accorded to teams from rural areas so as to encourage them.