‘Yuva Sambrama’ begins ahead of Dasara in Mysuru

Kannada actor Dhananjay inaugurated the nine-day event

Yuva Sambhrama, a youth festival offering a platform for students to showcase their talent, got off to a colourful start as part of Dasara in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Kannada actor Dhananjay inaugurated the nine-day event

The nine-day Yuva Sambrama as a prelude to the Dasara festivities got off to a start at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangotri here on Friday, September 16.

Kannada actor Dhananjay inaugurated the event amidst cheers from the crowds, which mostly included students and the youth. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and other dignitaries were present.

In his speech, the Minister said that Dasara is being celebrated in a grand manner this year with the steep drop in COVID-19 cases. Students from more than 100 colleges are participating in the Yuva Sambrama, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dhananjay recalled his student days in Mysuru and how he was enjoying Yuva Dasara which earlier used to be held at the Open Air Theatre.

Responding to the public demand, Dhananjay entertained the audience delivering dialogues from his films Tagaru, Mansoon Raaga.

Mayor Shivakumar, L. Nagendra, MLA, and others were present.