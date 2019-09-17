Yuva Sambrama 2019 from today

Yuva Sambrama 2019, an event for the youth ahead of Dasara, will unfold at the Open Air Theatre at Manasagangotri campus on Tuesday. The 10-day programme is expected to attract around 260 colleges – about 100 colleges more than last year.
Superintendent of Police Rishyanth said on Monday that 25 colleges will be participating daily from 5.30 p.m. onwards. Each team would get ₹7,500 as remuneration for the performance. This year, the remuneration would be paid through cheques on the spot and the best teams would be given chance to perform in Yuva Dasara.
The SP said the area around the Open Air Theatre would be under CCTV surveillance as a precautionary measure.
He said the artistes for Yuva Dasara are being finalised and their names would be announced soon.
