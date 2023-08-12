Yuva Nidhi scheme to come into force from December-January, says Siddaramaiah

August 12, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The State Government’s Yuva Nidhi scheme to provide monthly allowance to educated unemployed youth will be implemented from December 2023-January 2024, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party’s pre-election manifesto had assured to provide the monthly allowance to educated unemployed youth, who are unable to secure jobs in six months. Hence, the six months will pass by this year end.

While the unemployed graduates, who are unable to find employment for six months, will receive an allowance of ₹3,000 per month, the unemployed diploma holders will be given a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 per month.

The Government will keep giving them the allowance for two years or till they secure a job, whichever is earlier.

The Yuva Nidhi scheme is one of the five guarantee schemes announced by the Congress party before the elections.

GRUHA LAKSHMI

Responding to queries on the launch of Gruha Lakshmi, another guarantee scheme that seeks to provide a sustenance allowance of ₹ 2,000 per month to the woman head of a family, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the scheme will be launched by the end of August 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s date of visit for the launch is yet to be finalized. Though he was scheduled to come on August 27, the same has now been changed. He said the Congress leader will mostly likely make the visit on either August 29 or 30.

“Everything is ready and the launch will be held by this month end”, he said.

Out of the 1.33 crore eligible families in the State, about 1.06 crore women head of families have been registered for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. As no deadline had been fixed for registrations, more women are expected to be enrolled for the scheme till the month-end, he said.

With regards to appointments to Boards and Corporations, Mr Siddaramaiah said the Committee will be constituted to select the names of persons for appointments to state-run Boards and Corporations.

He said a few MLAs will also be appointed to the Boards and Corporations along with party workers.

FIRE

He said necessary instructions have been given to doctors at Victoria Hospital to provide the best available treatment to the 9 persons suffering burn injuries at the fire mishap at BBMP office in Bengaluru on Friday.

The patients, who will be in observation for 48 hours, have been shifted to ICU from the burns ward. “The injured have burns upto 38%. Doctors said patients with burns upto 30% can be saved. But, one of them has suffered 38% burns while others have burns in the range of 20 and 25%”, he said.

