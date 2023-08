August 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in Mysuru on Wednesday that the fifth guarantee of the Congress government – Yuva Nidhi – will either be launched in December or January next year.

The government has promised ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders under the Yuva Nidhi scheme. This will be the last of the guarantees that remains to be launched by the government.