Yuva Nidhi registration commences

20,500 persons eligible in Mysuru district

December 26, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath and others releasing the poster for launch of Yuva Nidhi scheme and registration, in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath and others releasing the poster for launch of Yuva Nidhi scheme and registration, in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The registration for Yuva Nidhi scheme which will be rolled out by the State government from January 12, 2024, commenced in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The district administration released a poster to mark the commencement of the registration and to create awareness of the impending release of the scheme. Under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, unemployed graduates will receive ₹3000 per month while diploma holders will receive ₹1500 per month.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath who released the poster said eligible graduates should register their names on the Sevasindhu portal and there were 20,500 persons eligible for availing the benefits under the scheme.

The eligibility criteria are that graduates and diploma holders should have passed out in 2023 and should have been unemployed since the last six months.

Those who meet the criteria can also register through Karnataka One, Bengaluru One, Gram One or submit the applications at Bapuji Seva Kendra. The helpline number is 1800 5999918.

