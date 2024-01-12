Yuva Nidhi launched in Shivamogga

January 12, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched Yuva Nidhi the scheme that offers financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders for a period of two years, in Shivamogga on Friday, on Swamy Vivekananada’s birth anniversary.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other cabinet Ministers marked the launch of the scheme by distributing symbolic cheques to the beneficiaries on the occasion. The amount was credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. A few beneficiaries from Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Haveri, and other districts received symbolic cheques from the Chief Minister.

The Department of Skill Development, the scheme’s implementing agency, launched the registration for the scheme on December 26. So far, nearly 70,000 graduates and diploma holders have registered for the scheme. While graduates get ₹3,000 a month, diploma holders get ₹1,500 a month.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, addressing the gathering, said that the Congress party, ahead of the elections, had made promises of five guarantees to the public. Yuva Nidhi was the fifth guarantee, planned with the unemployed youth in mind. “We have launched guarantee schemes with the focus on strengthening people’s purchasing power. These schemes are required at a time when inflation is high,” he said.

The government chose Swamy Vivekananda’s birth anniversary as a suitable day to launch the programme, as Vivekanada dedicated his life to the emancipation of the youth. “Vivekanada gave a call for the youth to arise, awake, and don’t stop until the goal is reached. He believed that youth were the true asset of the nation. Hence, we chose this day,” he said.

Recalling Kuvempu’s reference to Karnataka as Sarvajanangada Shanthiya Thota (A peaceful garden of all religions), Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Everyone should lead a happy and peaceful life. Shivamogga is the land of struggles. I wish Kuvempu’s message spreads across the nation. Let there be a beginning from here to ensure the nation becomes a peaceful garden of all religions,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the government had kept its promises by implementing all five guarantees. “Yuva Nidhi is an important guarantee we had promised. I wish all the beneficiaries would make use of the scheme, develop skills, and become entrepreneurs so that they could give jobs to others,” he said.

Sharanaprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, said nearly 70,000 youths had registered for the Yuva Nidhi scheme. The department would provide them with financial assistance for two years. Besides that, the department would develop skills among youth and take up activities to ensure they get jobs in India and abroad.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said that as the vice president of the party’s manifesto committee, he had worked to design the Yuva Nidhi scheme. It would benefit the youths who are looking for jobs after their studies.

Ministers K.J. George, M.C. Sudhakar, B. Nagendra, Mankal Vaidya, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, and legislators of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, and Davangere districts were present.

