Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries to submit mandatory self-declaration about unemployed status by Feb. 29

February 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The beneficiaries of the State government’s Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed graduates and diploma holders should mandatorily submit a self-declaration about their unemployed status by February 29 on the Seva Sindhu portal to receive next month’s financial assistance.

According to an official statement here, the beneficiaries of Yuva Nidhi scheme, who had completed their education during the academic year 2022-23 and cleared the examination in 2023, would have received the financial aid from the State government for the month of January 2024.

The financial assistance is given to graduates and diploma holders, who had remained unemployed for 180 days and had registered themselves on the Seva Sindhi portal. Under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, the State government is providing ₹3,000 per month to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 every month to diploma holders.

However, the beneficiaries have to mandatorily submit every month a self-declaration affidavit that they are neither employed nor continuing their education or taken up self-employment if they have to continue receiving financial assistance from the government under Yuva Nidhi scheme every month.

The beneficiaries can submit their self-declaration form on the Seva Sindhu portal for the month till February 29, 2024 if they wish to obtain the financial assistance under Yuva Nidhi scheme next month.

The press statement said the candidates should compulsorily have a bank accounted that is Aadhaar-seeded. To submit their self-declaration forms, the candidates can check https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in

More details can also be obtained by calling 080-25189112, according to a note issued by the Commissioner of Industrial Training and Employment Department.

