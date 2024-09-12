GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries say they have not received money for the last several months

I received money till the last Lok Sabha elections but I have not received it since June, says one of the beneficiaries at an interaction with panel

Published - September 12, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-chairman of a panel overseeing the implementation of guarantee schemes Mehroz Khan interacting with beneficiaries at the Zilla Panchayat Conference Hall in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Vice-chairman of a panel overseeing the implementation of guarantee schemes Mehroz Khan interacting with beneficiaries at the Zilla Panchayat Conference Hall in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

During an interaction with vice-chairman of a panel overseeing the implementation of guarantee schemes Mehroz Khan at the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Conference Hall on Thursday, several beneficiaries of Yuva Nidhi, an unemployment allowance scheme for youths, expressed their discontentment over the improper implementation of the scheme stating that they have not received allowance for the last several months.

“I received my unemployment allowance only for a few months initially under the Yuva Nidhi scheme. However, for the last some months, the government has failed to pay my allowance. I received ₹3,000 a month till the last Lok Sabha elections. I have not received the money since June,” Dattatreya, one of the beneficiaries, told Mr. Khan.

Another beneficiary Megharaj said that he received money for five months and used it to purchase books meant for competitive examinations.

“I did not receive money for the last two to four months. When we contacted the officers concerned, they failed to properly respond to our woes. I request you to fix the problems and get the money for me along with arrears. I also request the government to organise job fairs to bring employers and job-seekers on a single platform,” he said.

Many others also expressed similar discontentment during the meeting.

In his response, Mr. Khan admitted that there have been some technical problems due to which some beneficiaries have not received their money, while assuring those affected that the issues will be fixed shortly.

“The Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries should give self-declaration every month. If you find any problem, you need to immediately contact the employment exchange officers. The current technical problems will be fixed shortly. Officials should give wider publicity to the Yuva Nidhi scheme and register all eligible youth for the scheme. If any beneficiary comes up with any problem related to the scheme, the officers must patiently attend to it,” Mr. Khan said.

The beneficiaries of other guarantees, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Shakti and Anna Bhagya, commended the State government for extending a helping hand to millions of poor people and women through the schemes.

“When we were passing through difficult times because of floods and droughts and when we did not have any work in the villages because of heavy rain, the State government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, deposited ₹2,000 a month in our accounts and gave enough rice to tide over the crisis,” Praneetha, one of the beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes, said.

Many other beneficiaries expressed similar contentment during the interaction.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena, Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil and other senior officers were present.

Later, at a media conference, Mr. Khan gave the details of the implementation of the guarantee schemes in the district.

“The government has spent ₹279 crore for 5.49 lakh beneficiaries under Gruha Jyothi, ₹109 crore for 5.45 lakh beneficiaries under Gruha Lakshmi, ₹271 crore for 8.02 crore trips under Shakti, ₹31 crore for Anna Bhagya and ₹26 lakh for 12,287 beneficiaries under the Yuva Nidhi scheme,” Mr. Khan said.

