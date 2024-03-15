Yuva Nidhi: 5,651 applications received in Mysuru so far

March 15, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 5,651 applications had been received from unemployed graduates and diploma holders in Mysuru district for the State government’s Yuva Nidhi scheme.

Sharing the details of beneficiaries of various guarantee schemes of the State government from Mysuru during the convention held in the city on Friday, an official release said a total of 780 unemployed youth from Mysuru had been given financial assistance under the Yuva Nidhi scheme so far.

The Yuva Nidhi scheme, one of the five guarantee schemes of the State government, which was implemented in January this year, seeks to provide ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders for a maximum of two years if they have not found a job even after six months after passing their exams. The scheme applies to graduates and diploma holders, who had passed out during 2023 exams.

Shakti

Under Shakti scheme, women from Mysuru district had availed a total of 10.2 crore free trips in KSRTC buses ever since the scheme was launched in June 2023.

An average of 3.6 lakh women travel freely in KSRTC buses every day under the Shakti scheme, the release said.

Anna Bhagya

Under Anna Bhagya scheme, the State government was providing 5 kg of rice and money for another 5 kg of rice every month to a total of 6,52,800 beneficiaries in Mysuru district, who were possessing BPL and Antyodaya ration cards.

Till February 2024, a total of ₹34.72 crore had been transferred digitally to the beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme as part of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Gruha Lakshmi

As part of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a total of 6,73,579 women in Mysuru district had registered with the government for receiving ₹2,000 per month as part of the scheme for economic empowerment of women.

Till January 2024, the government had releasing ₹2,000 per month to a total of 6,53,939 beneficiaries. The process for releasing the financial assistance to another 8,434, who had registered themselves newly, was underway, the release said.

Gruha Jyothi

Under Gruha Jyothi, which seeks to provide free electricity supply, a total of 9,08,470 consumers had registered themselves for the scheme in Mysuru district till March 12, 2024. Free electricity amounting to ₹237.52 crore has been provided under the scheme in Mysuru district so far, the release added.

