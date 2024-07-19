Yuva Nidhi: 3,130 beneficiaries get benefits

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir B. Susheela has said that the so far an allowance to the tune ₹93.75 lakh had been deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries under the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Yadgir district.

In a release on Friday, Dr. Susheela said that as many as 3,130 candidates with degrees and diplomas had enrolled under the scheme here. While the degree holders get ₹3,000, diploma holders get ₹1,500 allowance per month. Yadgir district has 71 degree, 7 diploma institutes and also one engineering college.

“The unemployed degree and diploma holders should get enrolled under the scheme on the Seva Sindhu portal, if they do not get any jobs within six months. The benefits will be extended for a period of two years, and they will end if they get jobs within the period stipulated. Masters degree holders and self-employed youth are not eligible to get allowances under the scheme,” the Deputy Commissioner has said.

Dr. Susheela has said it was mandatory for every beneficiary to submit a self-declaration before 25th of every month in order to get unemployment allowance. Failure to do so would result in the allowance not being deposited in the bank accounts of such beneficiaries, she said

For more information, the candidate should contact the helpline number 18005999918 or 08473-253718 of the office of District Employment Exchange Office in Yadgir.