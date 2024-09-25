Yuva Dasara venue shifted to Mysuru outskirts

It’s official. The venue of Yuva Dasara, one of the most popular events of Mysuru Dasara, has been shifted to the outskirts of Mysuru from the heart of the city, and the reason cited for the venue change is to decongest the city centres and to accommodate bigger crowds.

The Yuva Dasara will now be held on a large vacant plot near Sri Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple in Uttanahalli locality on the Outer Ring Road. The event used to be organised on Maharaja College Grounds in the heart of the city. When the event was first introduced, it was organised at the open air auditorium in Manasagangotri campus.

For better crowd management and accommodating larger crowds, with top singers and musicians performing this year, the venue has been moved to the city outskirts, and the organisers claim over one lakh people can watch the programmes from October 6 to 10.

This year, for the first time since the start of Yuva Dasara, tickets have been introduced and the sale of tickets is commencing from September 27. Those who wish to watch the programmes comfortably with assured seating in the galleries closer to the stage can buy tickets which are priced at ₹8,000 per person (gallery 1) and ₹5,000 per person (gallery 2). Tickets can be bought online by visiting www.mysoredasara.gov.in and also on bookmyshow.

Noted singer Shreya Goshal and her troupe are performing on the day one of Yuva Dasara on October 6. Kannada Musician Ravi Basrur and team are presenting a music concert on October 7. Rapper Badshah is performing on October 8 and renowned music composer A.R. Rahman and team are presenting a concert on October 9. On the last day of the event, noted music composer Ilayaraja is presenting a concert on October 10. The Yuva Dasara programmes start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m., the organisers said.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar will be inaugurating the Yuva Dasara.

Is the venue suited to all?

The change of venue has led to a debate on whether the chosen place for hosting the popular event was appropriate considering the distance from the city and convenient for the people, especially for the families and students, with the programmes going on till 10 p.m. The availability of conveyance is also an issue, the locals said.

Also, the ticket prices are being termed “expensive”, and are “costlier” than the Dasara gold cards. Each gold card is priced at ₹6,500. Earlier, the gold card holders used to get separate seating arrangements even in Yuva Dasara and also had access to all Dasara events but now the gold card has been confined only to Jamboo Savari and Torch Light Parade, besides some major tourist attractions here.