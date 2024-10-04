Yuva Dasara to start from Sunday, police security stepped up

As the countdown for Yuva Dasara has begun, with the event all set to commence on October 6 at a new venue on the outskirts of the city, the Mysuru district police will be deploying 1,239 police personnel for the bandobast as the organisers anticipate a large turnout of the youth for the event which is a major attraction of the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The venue near Uttanahalli temple on the city outskirts, off the ring road, comes under the jurisdiction of Mysuru South Police Station and the vacant plot where the event is happening is part of Bandipalya. As many as 80,000 people can watch the event, with the event shifted to the new venue to accommodate more people.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan addressed a press conference here on Friday to share details on the arrangements done for the event besides the safety and security measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers of the rank of Superintendents of Police will be in charge of the bandobast at the venue. The deployment of the police officers exclusively for the Yuva Dasara is like this – 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 37 police inspectors, 76 Police-sub-inspectors, 110 assistant sub-inspectors, 600 head constables, 100 women police constables, and 300 home guards. In total, 1,239 policemen will be on duty from October 6 to 10.

Two police inspectors, six police sub-inspectors, 10 assistant sub-inspectors and 50 head constables and constables from the traffic division will be deployed for traffic management at the venue, which has a parking facility.

In addition, six Karnataka State Reserve Police, 10 District Armed Reserve, 10 Army Service Corps teams, four Quick response teams, two ambulances, and two fire department vehicles will be stationed at the venue besides the mobile command vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers said all measures have been taken for the safety of the public coming to watch the events. All precautions are in place with the police stepping up security in the vicinity in view of the event. Also, adequate measures are also in at the venue and also in its surrounding which is close to the foothills of Chamundi, which is a habitat for some wild animals.

Noted singer Shreya Ghoshal and her troupe are performing on day one of Yuva Dasara on October 6. Kannada Musician Ravi Basrur and team are presenting a music concert on October 7. Rapper Badshah is performing on October 8 and renowned music composer A.R. Rahman and team are presenting a concert on October 9. On the last day of the event, noted music composer Ilayaraja is presenting a concert on October 10. The Yuva Dasara programmes start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m., the organisers said.

This year, for the first time since the start of Yuva Dasara, tickets have been introduced and the sale of tickets has commenced. Those who wish to watch the programmes comfortably with assured seating in the galleries closer to the stage can buy tickets which are priced at ₹8,000 per person (gallery 1) and ₹5,000 per person (gallery 2) besides ₹2,500 per person and ₹1,500 person. Tickets can be bought online by visiting www.mysoredasara.gov.in and also on bookmyshow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.